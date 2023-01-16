MCD Mayor Election to be Held on 24 January After Delhi LG's Nod

Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena on Monday, 16 January gave his approval to hold the election of mayor on 24 January, easing the stalemate between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The note from the L-G's office iterated, "I have perused the note at pre pages and as proposed, I approve the convening of the meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi on 24 January at 11 am," reported IANS.

The election Deputy Mayor and six members to the Standing Committee will also take place on that day.