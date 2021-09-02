Visas of Foreigners Stranded in India Due to COVID-19 Extended Till 30 September

The validity of the Indian visa or the stay stipulation period of foreign nationals stranded in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended till 30 September, the Government of India said on Thursday, 2 September.

"If an extension of visa is required beyond 30 September 2021, the foreign national concerned may apply for extension of visa on online e-FRRO platform on payment basis, which would be considered by the FRRO/FRO concerned, subject to the eligibility as per the extant guidelines," the Centre said.