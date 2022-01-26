Virat, Elite Horse of President’s Guard, Retires; President & PM Bid Farewell

As the celebration of the 73rd Republic Day came to a close, Virat, the President's Bodyguard Commandant's black horse, retired after years of service on Wednesday, 26 January.

Virat was awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation on the eve of Army Day on 15 January and is the only horse to receive the commendation for his exceptional service.

The horse was the mount of Colonel Anup Tiwary, and despite his old age, he has taken part in R-Day parades 13 times. In a touching moment, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh patted the horse and bid farewell to him.

Reacting to the same, the national spokesperson of the BJP, Sambit Patra, noted the horse's service during the parade.