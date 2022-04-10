Viral Video: Indore Man Snatches Cop's Baton, Thrashes Him Over Minor Accident

In a shocking video from Indore, a cop being brutally beaten by a man has gone viral. The video shows constable Jai Prakash Jaiswal in his police uniform being repeated attacked by a man wielding a baton.

The incident, according to a NDTV report, took place in Indore’s Venkatesh Nagar. The man, identified as 25-year-old Dinesh Prajapati, has been arrested by the police after a complaint from the victim.

The incident occurred after a minor accident where the cop’s bike accidental touched the accused Dinesh. The issues escalated as both got into a verbal fight, following which Dinesh snatched the baton from the policeman and started thrashing him.

Constable Jaiprakash is posted at Gandhi Nagar police station in Indore and the incident happened in the Aerodrome police station limits.

Sanjay Shukla, Aerodrome police station incharge said, "We have registered an FIR on the complaint of the constable against the accused and are going to add IPC section 307 (Attempt to Murder )."

According to a NDTV report, the copy has suffered serious head injuries due to the attack.

(With inputs from NDTV)