Villagers in Jharkhand Fight To 'Protect Their Dhajwa Hill' From Stone Quarrying

Jharkhand has been making headlines for its illegal stone mining for a long time now. Local journalists and activists say that illegal stone mining in the state happens right under the 'nose and watch' of authorities – and Palamau is no exception. Villagers in Palamau allege that in their district alone, illegal stone mining has razed nearly 40 hills over the last two to three years.

As allegations of illegal stone mining in Dhajwa were raised by the villagers, the Circle Officer carried out demarcation of the alleged illegal stone mining site. He found out that stone quarrying activities were, in fact, being done at a place that has not been leased out to the company.

A letter by the Circle Officer to the landowner, dated 4 December 2021, addressed the issue and also 'strictly ordered' them to refrain from illegal quarrying, failing to do which action would be taken against them.