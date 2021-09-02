'Sir' & 'Madam' Cause Gap: Kerala Village Panchayat Bans Colonial Honorifics

Image from a local body election in Kerala used for representation.
Photo Courtesy: PTI
A village panchayat in Kerela’s Palakkad district, created history, as it banned the use of colonial honorifics like ‘sir’ and ‘madam’ in its office premises, PTI reported on Thursday, 2 September.
Mathur village panchayat is now the first civic body in the country to ban salutations such as these, with the aim of reducing the gap between common people, people’s representatives and civic body officials.
The decision, unanimously taken by the panchayat council, has already been implemented. The resolution, moved earlier this week by the 16-member Congress-ruled village panchayat, also found backing from seven CPI(M) nominees and one BJP member.
“Cutting across politics, everyone in our panchayat is particular about creating a friendly and warm atmosphere in the office. All of us had a feeling that the salutations like sir or madam used to create a gap between us and people approaching us with their issues,” PR Prasad, vice president of Mathur panchayat, was quoted as saying by PTI.
The civic body also displayed a notice outside their office, which said people could lodge a complaint to the panchayat president or secretary if they are denied any service for not using the honorifics.
A board with the name of the person would also be kept on the tables of every panchayat official.
The panchayat also asked the Official Language Department to come up with alternate options for ‘sir’ and ‘madam’.
Prasad said if any of the people feel uncomfortable calling elderly officials by their name, they can use friendly terms like chettan (elder brother) or chechi (elder sister) in Malayalam.
To ensure the supremacy of citizens, the panchayat also replaced the present ‘apeksha form’ (application form) with 'avakasha pathrika' (rights certificate).
(With inputs from PTI)
