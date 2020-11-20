Vijay Mallya’s Extradition Stalled By ‘Confidential Legal Issues’

India is following up with British authorities but no timeline has been indicated for extradition as of yet: MEA. The Quint Vijay Mallya. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) India India is following up with British authorities but no timeline has been indicated for extradition as of yet: MEA.

A "confidential legal issue" has held up the extradition of fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya from the UK to India, and on Thursday, 19 November, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that the Indian government is following up with British authorities, but no timeline has been indicated for the extradition as of yet. "We've been told that there's a confidential legal issue which needs addressing, following which Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India. No particular timeline has been indicated to us and we continue to take up this issue with UK authorities," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told news agency ANI on Thursday.