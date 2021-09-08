Vidhan Sabha Polls: BJP Appoints Election In-Charges for UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand

Further, the party also announced its in-charges for six regions in UP. Nadda appointed Sanjay Bhatia as the in-charge for UP West; for Braj, it was Sanjeev Chaurasia; Y Satya Kumar for Awadh; Sudhir Gupta in Kanpur; Arvind Menon in Gorakhpur and in Kashi, Sunil Ojha was appointed as the election in-charge.

The co-incharges in the state include: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shoba Karandlaje and Annpurna Devi, Rajya Sabha MPs Saroj Pande and Vivek Thakur, and Haryana Minister Capt Abhimanyu.