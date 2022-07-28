Mathura Teacher Walks on Chairs Held by Kids to Enter Flooded School, Suspended

The video shows a group of children wading setting the chairs in half a feet water for the teacher to climb and cross over.
(Photo: Screenshot of the video)
A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district was suspended after a video of her walking into a flooded school by using plastic chairs as stepping stones went viral.
The school compound was inundated on Wednesday, 27 July, after incessant rain.
Neetu Singh, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) in-charge, Mathura, said, "We have taken cognisance of the video. Higher up officials also know about it. We have suspended the teacher Pallavi."
