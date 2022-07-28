Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mathura Teacher Walks on Chairs Held by Kids to Enter Flooded School, Suspended

Mathura Teacher Walks on Chairs Held by Kids to Enter Flooded School, Suspended

The teacher was suspended after a video of the incident came out.
The Quint
India
Published:

The video shows a group of children wading setting the chairs in half a feet water for the teacher to climb and cross over.

|

(Photo: Screenshot of the video)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video shows a group of children wading setting the chairs in half a feet water for the teacher to climb and cross over.</p></div>

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district was suspended after a video of her walking into a flooded school by using plastic chairs as stepping stones went viral.

The video shows a group of children setting the chairs in half a feet water for the teacher to climb and cross over.

The school compound was inundated on Wednesday, 27 July, after incessant rain.

Also ReadDalit Girls Disrobed by Teachers in Hapur 'Don't Want to Go to School,' Say Kin

Neetu Singh, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) in-charge, Mathura, said, "We have taken cognisance of the video. Higher up officials also know about it. We have suspended the teacher Pallavi."

Also Read'Consider Giving Job to Victim's Family': HC to UP Govt on Hathras Gang Rape

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT