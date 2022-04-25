Video of Jamia Shooter 'Rambhakt Gopal' Pointing Gun at Children Goes Viral

'Rambhakt Gopal' has posted videos from his Instagram that show him pointing a barrel of a gun out of a car window, threatening children.
(Photo: screenshot from video)
'Rambhakt Gopal,' the shooter who fired at the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)-National Register of Citizens (NRC) gathering near Jamia Millia University in 2020 has posted videos from his Instagram that show him pointing a barrel of a gun out of a car window, threatening children who are running away or getting back into their homes.
The words 'Gau Raksha Dal, Mewat road, Haryana' are written in Hindi on the video.
He is currently out on bail, which was granted to him last year by a Haryana court after he was arrested for hate speech against Muslims during a 'mahapanchayat' in Pataudi.
The man has made his Instagram account private after there were loud calls for strict action against him.
Another disturbing video shows him with a group of men with pistols dragging another man and throwing him into the back seat of an SUV.
That video was reportedly posted with the caption "Taking away the cow smuggler."
Both the videos have been edited with multiple cuts and also have background pop music.
There were hundreds of comments under the Instagram post that showed support to Rambhakt Gopal's purported actions.
He has more than 13,000 followers on Instagram, and reportedly lives in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.
In nearly every post, he used to sign off as 'Godse 2.0.'
He frequently makes inflammatory and communal remarks at various 'Hindu mahapanchayats' in Haryana.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
