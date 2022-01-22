Video Captures Pledge to Make India a 'Hardcore Hindu Rashtra', Case Registered

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock/Altered by Arnica Kala/The Quint)
The Chattisgarh police on Saturday, 22 January, registered a case against one Pramod Agarwal for promoting enmity between religious groups after a video pledging to turn India into a 'hardcore Hindu Rashtra' went viral on social media.
The video showed a group of people gathered around a fire in Chhattisgarh's Korba, pledging to practice discrimination on the basis of religion.
A written complaint was subsequently registered against the video at Kotwali police station.
As per the complaint, the accused were propagating religious fanaticism.
Speaking to The Quint, Superintendent of Police from Korba, Bhojram Patel said:
Earlier in January this year, a video from a village in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh, allegedly calling for boycotting of 'Muslim Vendors' had gone viral. In the video, people were heard pledging to refrain from any commercial transactions with Muslims.
