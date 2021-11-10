Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar Appointed Next Chief of Navy Staff

Fifty-nine-year-old Kumar was first commissioned to the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy in 1983.

In his 39 years of service, Kumar has been on the sea command of INS Nishank, Missile Corvette, INS Kora and Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir.

He has also commanded Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Viraat. He has previously served as the fleet operations officer of the Western Fleet.

Kumar has been conferred with the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and the Vishist Seva Medal (VSM).