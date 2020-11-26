Ahmed Patel Laid To Rest at Native Village, Rahul Pays Respects

As per Ahmed Patel’s wishes, he was buried next to his parents’ grave. The Quint Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with Mumtaz Patel, daughter of late party leader Ahmed Patel, and his son Faisel Patel during his last rites, in Vadodara. | (Image: PTI) India As per Ahmed Patel’s wishes, he was buried next to his parents’ grave.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was laid to rest at his native village Piraman in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Thursday, 26 November.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the funeral service. He reached the Surat Airport in the morning and travelled by road to Piraman. Gandhi consoled the grieving family of the former Congress MP. The mortal remains of Patel reached Piraman from Vadodara, and he was laid to rest after the final namaz was offered. As per his wishes, he was buried next to his parents’ grave at a Muslim cemetery in the presence of hundreds of locals and Congress leaders, reported PTI.

Rahul Gandhi paid his last respects by throwing some soil on Patel's mortal remains. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi sent flowers to pay her last respects to the former colleague.

Ahmed Patel passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday, 25 November, his son Faisal Patel announced on Twitter. He was 71. Faisal Patel said that his father had tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago, and since then, his health had worsened due to multiple-organ failures.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda, AICC in-charge of Gujarat Rajeev Satav, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Shankersinh Vaghela were among those who attended were present at the funeral, reported PTI.