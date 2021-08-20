12 Killed As Vehicle Overturns in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Map of Maharashtra used for representation purpose.
At least 12 labourers were killed on Friday, 20 August, as a vehicle carrying them for Samruddhi Highway project work overturned in Maharashtra's Buldhana district.
Buldhana Superintendent of Police Arvind Chavria, was quoted by PTI, as saying:
PTI also reported that 16 labourers were on board the vehicle, which was also transporting steel for the highway project.
According to ANI, the vehicle was a tripper truck.
Most of the labourers are reported to have been from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
Personnel from Kingaon Raja police station were subsequently rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated. Further some of the injured were reportedly taken to a state-run hospital in neighbouring Jalna district, while others were admitted to the Sindhkhedraja hospital.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
Published: 20 Aug 2021,04:27 PM IST