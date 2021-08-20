12 Killed As Vehicle Overturns in Maharashtra's Buldhana

“The vehicle was speeding and it overturned due to a large pothole on the road,” Buldhana SP reportedly said.
Map of Maharashtra used for representation purpose.

At least 12 labourers were killed on Friday, 20 August, as a vehicle carrying them for Samruddhi Highway project work overturned in Maharashtra's Buldhana district.

Buldhana Superintendent of Police Arvind Chavria, was quoted by PTI, as saying:

“The vehicle was speeding and it overturned due to a large pothole on the road. At least 12 labourers were killed and four suffered injuries.”

PTI also reported that 16 labourers were on board the vehicle, which was also transporting steel for the highway project.

According to ANI, the vehicle was a tripper truck.

Most of the labourers are reported to have been from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Personnel from Kingaon Raja police station were subsequently rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated. Further some of the injured were reportedly taken to a state-run hospital in neighbouring Jalna district, while others were admitted to the Sindhkhedraja hospital.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)

Published: 20 Aug 2021,04:27 PM IST
