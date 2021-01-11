Ved Mehta, a Writer Who Didn’t Let His Disability Stop Him, Dies

Ved Mehta, a pre-Independent Indian writer who was blind, died at the age of 86 in New York.

“We are extremely sorry to learn about the passing of Ved Mehta. He was a master of the autobiographical genre and a pioneer of Indian writing in English. We will remember him for his keen insight into Indian society and what it means to bridge the gap between the east and the West,” said Meru Gokhale, publisher, Penguin Press, Penguin Random House India, as reported by The Indian Express.