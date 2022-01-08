Bhima Koregaon Case: Varavara Rao’s Medical Bail Extended Till 5 February

Varavara Rao is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
The Bombay high court on Friday, 7 January, extended the medical bail granted to poet-activist Varavara Rao till 5 February, citing the COVID-19 situation in the country, news agency PTI reported.
Rao, 83, as first arrested by Pune police on 28 August 2018 in the Bhima Koregaon case, for allegedly planning to incite violence.
A division bench Justices SS Shinde and NR Borkar expressed concern over the COVID-19 situation in the country and opined that the third wave was likely to continue for another 50-60 days.
The Bombay HC had earlier given an interim bail to Rao on 22 February 2022 on medical grounds, which was later extended further on several accounts.
Prior to receiving medical bail, Rao had been incarcerated for over two years since his arrest, apart from short visits to the JJ Hospital and Nanavati Hospital because of various health problems.