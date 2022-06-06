2006 Varanasi Blasts: Waliullah Khan Sentenced to Death, Life Imprisonment

Waliullah Khan, who was convicted in the 2006 Varanasi serial blasts case, was sentenced to the death penalty and life imprisonment on Monday, 6 June.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Waliullah Khan, who was convicted in the 2006 Varanasi serial blasts case, was sentenced to death penalty and life imprisonment on Monday, 6 June.
On 4 June, District Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar had convicted Khan in connection with two cases filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, and mutilation. He was also charged under the Explosives Act, district government counsel Rajesh Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The accused was, however, acquitted in one case because of inadequate evidence against him.
The first blast had taken place at around 6:15 pm inside the temple. Fifteen minutes later, another bomb exploded at the cantonment railway station.
After lawyers in Varanasi refused to plead the case, the Allahabad High Court had transferred the case to Ghaziabad's district court, PTI reported.
A total of 121 witnessed were produced with regard to the three cases against Khan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)