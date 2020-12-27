Validity of Driving Licence, Other Docs Extended Till 31 March

The central government announced on Sunday, 27 December, that official documents such as driving licence, vehicle registrations and fitness certificates, which have expired since 1 February 2020, will be valid up to 31 March 2021.

Documents that expired on 1 February, as well as those that have an expiry date before 31 March 2021 are also included in the extension. The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry informed that this move will help citizens practise physical distancing while availing transport services amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

This is not the first time the government has announced an extension due to the pandemic. In August, the government had stated that these documents would remain valid till 31 December 2020.