Validity of Driving Licence, Other Docs Extended Till 31 March

The central government announced on Sunday, 27 December, that official documents such as driving licence, vehicle registrations and fitness certificates, which have expired since 1 February 2020, will be valid up to 31 March 2021.
Documents that expired on 1 February, as well as those that have an expiry date before 31 March 2021 are also included in the extension. The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry informed that this move will help citizens practise physical distancing while availing transport services amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
This is not the first time the government has announced an extension due to the pandemic. In August, the government had stated that these documents would remain valid till 31 December 2020.
The Centre wrote to all states and union territories, "The government has provided for the availability of the essential goods and production thereof and has allowed the vehicles for the transport of such goods/cargo and further opening up the operation of passenger transport in view of the fact that citizens were finding it difficult to get renewed the validity of various documents due to lock-down in operation at various stages in different parts of the country and other countries world over. Renewal of such documents is still leading to assembly of people and long queues in front of the transport offices across the country.”
(With inputs from BusinessToday)
