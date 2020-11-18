Vadodara Truck Collision: 11 Die, 17 Injured; PM Condoles Incident

At least eleven people were killed and seventeen injured in a horrific accident, after two trucks collided with each other at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Gujarat’s Vadodara in the wee hours of Wednesday, 18 November, news agency ANI reported.
The truck was carrying 27 people from Surat to Pavagadh when at around 3 am on Wednesday a container truck rammed into the pilgrims’ truck.
The injured were immediately taken to SSG hospital in Vadodara, The Times of India reported.
Superintendent of SSG Hospital, Vadodara Ranjan Ayyer said the death toll has risen to 11, ANI reported.
The injured persons include four men, five women, and two children. As per the report, the pilgrims were residents of Godadara and Puna areas of Surat.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident. He said that the administration will be providing all possible assistance to the victims.
Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the road accident. Shah said the local administration will be assisting the needy.
“Condolences with the bereaved families. May injured recover at the earliest,” Shah tweeted.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also said that he has instructed the officials to do the needful.
“May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls,” Rupani tweeted.
President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his grief as well, saying, “In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured.”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. He said he hopes the government takes appropriate steps to make sure of the relief work.
“It is an appeal to the Congressmen to extend all possible help,” Gandhi tweeted.
Published: 18 Nov 2020,01:02 PM IST