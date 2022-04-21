Communal Violence in Uttarakhand Village: Muslims Flee Fearing Attacks & Arrests

The Muslim residents allege that the procession stopped in front of the mosque and they played loud music.

The stone pelting began soon after. Both sides accuse the other side of starting the stone-pelting.

“Every year they take out this procession from the main road. But this time they took a detour and took out the rally from the road where the mosque is located,” said a Muslim resident, who requested anonymity.

Some Muslim residents allege that during the violence, several announcements were made from the mic of the main temple asking the Saini community of the village to pick up arms and assemble near the temple.

Nearly 4,000 people live in the village, of which around 1,800 are Upper Caste and OBC Hindus, comprising predominantly the Saini caste. About 1,500 are Muslims and the remaining 600-700 residents are Dalits.

“I was attacked by the Mohammedans. I was hit by a stone on the head while we were taking out the rally,” said a 12-year-old boy who had a bandage wrapped around his head.

Around 20-25 people from both the communities were injured in the stone-pelting incident.

Muslim residents of the village alleged that the Hindu mob mistakenly attacked a Dalit house towards the northern limits of the village, beating a 16-year-old Dalit girl.

A local journalist and resident, who requested to remain anonymous, told The Quint that Mehek Singh, President of the Roorkee unit of Chandrashekhar Azad’s Bhim Army, assured them solidarity and support of the Dalit community and his organisation.