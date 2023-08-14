Dehradun Defence College Building Collapses as Heavy Rains Batter Uttarakhand

The hill state of Uttarakhand has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last couple of days, leading to extensive damage and loss of lives.

Status quo: A building of Defence College in the state's Dehradun collapsed due to severe waterlogging on Monday, 14 August.

An estimated 1,169 houses have been damaged due to the torrential downpour, PTI reported.

The toll: The incessant rainfall has reportedly claimed the lives of at least 22 people in one week.