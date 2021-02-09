U’khand Glacier Burst: 26 Dead, 200 Missing; Rescue Ops Continue

At least 26 people have been confirmed dead and close to 200 are reported to be missing after a ‘glacier break’ triggered flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, 7 February. The state government said on Monday evening that a total of 197 people were missing after the disaster.
Jawans of the army, ITBP, NDRF and SDRF with rescue-equipments entered the tunnel with sniffer dogs in what is seen as the biggest rescue operation in the hill state since the 2013 Kedarnath disaster in which more than 5,000 people were killed.
DGP Ashok Kumar said rescue workers were using bulldozers, JCB, and other machines in their operation. "The Vishnugad tunnel is very difficult to enter as there is a curve inside. But we are confident that our brave forces will try their best to rescue the trapped people," said Kumar.
CM Rawat on Tuesday visited 1st Battalion ITBP Joshimath Hospital to see the 12 workers who were rescued by the ITBP on Sunday from a tunnel near Tapovan. All of them are recovering, the ITBP said.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday morning conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to the glacier disaster in Chamoli.
Clearing of debris/slush continued the whole night in order to clear the Tapovan tunnel and approximately 120 meters of the tunnel entrance stretch is now clear. ITBP personnel, who have been clearing the tunnel are waiting to enter as soon as any movement deep inside the tunnel is possible.
“The operation was carried out the entire night and is under progress. A lot of debris has been removed. We have not been able to establish any contact till now,” Aparna Kumar, DIG Sector HQ, ITBP Dehradun told ANI on Tuesday morning.
The rescue operation is still underway at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.
Published: 09 Feb 2021,08:35 AM IST