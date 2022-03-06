Uttar Pradesh Polls Enter Last Leg, Span Modi’s Varanasi & Akhilesh’s Azamgarh

Varanasi: With Varanasi being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP has had an exceptional influence in the district since 2014 general elections.

In 2017, the BJP had managed to win all eight assembly constituencies in the district, namely Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapur.

Azamgarh: Dominated by Yadavs and Muslims, the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency has traditionally been an SP stronghold and includes the following 10 Assembly segments: Atrauliya, Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, Didarganj, Lalganj, and Mehnagar.

The party had managed to hold on to five out of ten of these seats in 2017, even when the BJP swept the polls.

Malhani Assembly Constituency: An SP bastion, the constituency falls under Jaunpur district and will see a battle between BJP's Krishna Pratap Singh and incumbent MLA Lucky Yadav. With PM Modi campaigning for Singh, the SP will have to prove its mettle on the seat. For the SP, it is a matter of prestige as the seat was once held by stalwart Parasnath Yadav.

In 2020, SP's Lucky Yadav, contesting the bypoll after his father Parasnath Yadav's death, won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Dhananjaya Singh with a margin of over 4,600 votes. This time again, the seat is seeing a high-pitched battle with former Jaunpur MP KP Singh contesting on the BJP ticket.

Mau Sadar Assembly Constituency: Held by jailed mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari since 1996, the seat will see a contest between his son Abbas Ansari on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket, BJP's Ashok Singh, and BSP's Bheem Rajbhar.