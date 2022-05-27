Amid Gyanvapi Row, Hindu Groups Contest Ownership of Lucknow's Teele Wali Masjid

A large number of police personnel had been deployed at the Teele Waali Masjid in Lucknow before prayers on Friday, 27 May, to maintain law and order.
Amid the controversy over the Gyanvapi Masjid, several Hindu right-wing groups have raised an issue over the Teele Wali Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, claiming that a Hindu religious institution called 'Lakshman Tila' was situated in the same place the mosque currently stands, and was destroyed by the Mughals.
The All India Hindu Mahasabha had also planned to undertake a protest march in this regard under the banner of 'Laxman Tila Mukti Sankalp Yatra' on 22 May, but the local administration did not permit them to do so.
Speaking to The Quint, national spokesperson of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, Shishir Chaturvedi, said that the legal battle would be fought on the basis of evidence, and within the purview of the Constitution.
A poster asking people to offer namaz at the mosque on Friday has also gone viral on social media.
