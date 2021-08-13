Uttar Pradesh: Floods Ravage Varanasi; PM Modi, CM Adityanath Assure Help

A view of the flooded area at Assi Ghat after the rise in water level of the Ganga river in Varanasi.
(Photo: PTI)
Video Producer: Naman Shah
Video Editors: Mohd Irshad Alam, Kanishk Dangi
Following heavy rainfall in several areas of Uttar Pradesh, the water level of river Ganga in Varanasi rose above its usual mark, leading to the flooding of the surrounding low-lying areas on Thursday, 12 July.
The water level surpassed 72 cm on Thursday, crossing the danger mark specified at 71.26 cm, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.
"Due to the combined effect of river runoff from Yamuna and northern tributaries of Ganga, main Ganga is flowing in severe flood situations from districts Prayagraj (UP) to Murshirabad (West Bengal). From Praygraj to Varanasi, river Ganga has a steady flow, whereas from Varanasi and downstream, it is flowing with rising trend," a report released by the Central Water Commission on Thursday indicated.
"Your government is always with you," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated in a tweet, sharing a video clip of the rescue operations.
"The government stands with the flood victims in the hour of disaster," his office said in another tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 11 August, spoke to the BJP's Varanasi unit chief Vidyasagar Rai on the phone, inquiring about the flood situation in Varanasi, The Hindustan Times reported, citing party sources. The prime minister assured all possible help to the victims of the flood.
Varanasi is PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.
(With inputs from ANI and The Hindustan Times)
Published: 13 Aug 2021,12:31 PM IST