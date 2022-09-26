UP: Dalit Boy Dies After Assault by Teacher, Bhim Army Up in Arms in Auraiya

Nineteen days after he was allegedly beaten mercilessly by his school teacher, a 15-year-old Dalit student from the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh died on the morning of Monday, 26 September. The incident has irked members of the Dalit community, who have taken to the streets to demand justice.

The boy, Nikhit Dohre, was assaulted on 7 September by his Social Science teacher, Ashwini Singh, allegedly because he spelt a word incorrectly during an exam.

The victim’s father has alleged that Singh, purportedly belonging to an upper caste, beat the minor with sticks and rods, and kicked him until he fell unconscious.