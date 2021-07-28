At Least 18 Dead After Truck Collides With Bus in UP's Barabanki
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@adgzonelucknow)
At least 18 people have died after a truck collided with a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki in the wee hours of Wednesday, 28 July.
According to Additional Director General (ADG), Lucknow Zone, Satya Narayan Sabat, the accident took place after the bus broke down, with the passengers having come out and resting next to the bus.
As many as 19 others have been admitted to the district hospital.
The bus had passengers hailing from Bihar, who were working in Punjab or Haryana and were going back, the ADG further said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those injured.
(With inputs from ANI)
Published: 28 Jul 2021,08:46 AM IST