54 Dead in UP's Ballia As Temperature Soars, Top Medical Officer Faces Heat

Amid soaring temperatures, at least 54 people have died in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district in the last three days due to different reasons.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Details: On Saturday, 17 June, SK Yadav, In-charge Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ballia told the reporters, “As per records, a total of 154 people were admitted (to the hospital) on 15 June. The number of deaths that day due to different reasons was 23. On 16 June, 137 people were admitted and the deaths that day were 20. On 17 June, 11 deaths were recorded.”
A probe committee has been constituted and sent to Ballia to look into the cause of deaths.
Meanwhile, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Diwakar Singh was removed from his post a day after he said that 34 people died at Ballia district hospital due to "heat stroke".
After Singh's removal, UP's health minister Brajesh Pathak said, "The incident in Ballia published in newspapers has been taken very seriously by the government. Two director-level senior doctors have been sent to the spot. They will present a report to the government. A careless statement was given by the CMS, and hence, he has been removed from there immediately,” as quoted by The Indian Express.
