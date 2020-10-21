Asked About Midday Meals, BJP Min Says Madrasas Raise Terrorists

MP minister Usha Thakur was asked about the status of midday meal scheme when she made the allegation.

"State support for madrasas should come to an end in the country," she told reporters.

In a press meet in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, BJP minister Usha Thakur claimed that Islamic educational institutions, more commonly known as madrasas, raise terrorists, NDTV reported.

Thakur was asked about the status of midday meal scheme on Tuesday, 20 October, when she alleged that madrasas act as breeding ground for Islamic fundamentalism and terrorism, NDTV reported.

“State support for madrasas should come to an end in the country,” she told reporters. She further went on to say that “religion-based education is spreading hatred among all.”

Her remarks received quick criticism from the Congress, which reminded her that she should not make accusations without evidence. Sajjan Singh Verma, former minister and presently a senior leader in the INC, said that Usha Thakur is a “toy in the hands of the RSS.”

Singh has also urged Thakur to “not poison and divide the society in the name of religion, or try to give a communal colour to everything”, adding that her government has the power to act against the institutions if her statement is of substance.

Narendra Saluja, the Congress spokesperson in Madhya Pradesh, advised the Election Commission to take note of Thakur’s statement. In a statement to PTI, he said, “The BJP is trying to divert the bypoll campaign towards a communal agenda and Thakur's statements are part of this strategy.” This is not the first time that the minister of tourism and culture in Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s government in Madhya Pradesh has stirred controversy by making unwarranted statements on Muslims. On a previous occasion, she had asked for Muslim men to be banned from entering garba venues during Navratri. (With inputs from PTI and NDTV)