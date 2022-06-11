India's Economy Recovered Strongly Despite 3 COVID Waves, Says US Treasury

The report said that the Indian government continued to provide fiscal support to the economy against the backdrop of the pandemic in 2021, it said. The authorities estimate that the overall fiscal deficit will reach 6.9 per cent of GDP for the 2022 fiscal year, which is higher than deficits prior to the pandemic.

According to the Treasury, the Reserve Bank of India kept its key policy rates unchanged at four percent since May 2020, but in January 2021 it began to gradually unwind the extraordinary liquidity measures designed to support growth during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic.