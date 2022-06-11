India's Economy Recovered Strongly Despite 3 COVID Waves, Says US Treasury

US Treasury applauded the strong recovery of the Indian economy in its recent report.
The Indian economy has rebounded strongly despite three significant COVID-19 waves, the US Treasury has said in a report to Congress.
India's acute second wave weighed heavily on growth through the middle of 2021, delaying its economic recovery, the Treasury said in a semi-annual report.
"However, economic activity rebounded strongly in the second half of the year as India's vaccination rollout accelerated," the Treasury said on Friday, as it praised India's vaccination efforts.
The Treasury added:
"Since the beginning of 2022, India faced a third major outbreak driven by the Omicron variant, but the number of deaths and broader economic fallout has been limited," it further said.
The report said that the Indian government continued to provide fiscal support to the economy against the backdrop of the pandemic in 2021, it said. The authorities estimate that the overall fiscal deficit will reach 6.9 per cent of GDP for the 2022 fiscal year, which is higher than deficits prior to the pandemic.
According to the Treasury, the Reserve Bank of India kept its key policy rates unchanged at four percent since May 2020, but in January 2021 it began to gradually unwind the extraordinary liquidity measures designed to support growth during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic.
It said India's services trade surplus (3.3 percent of GDP) and income surplus (1.3 percent of GDP) partially offset the wider goods trade deficit.
Remittances grew around five percent in 2021, reaching USD 87 billion, or 2.8 percent of GDP, it said, adding the Treasury assesses that in 2021, India's external position was broadly in line with economic fundamentals and desirable policies, with an estimated current account gap of 0.3 percent of GDP.
According to the report, India's bilateral trade surplus with the United States has expanded significantly in the past year. Between 2013 and 2020, India ran bilateral goods and services trade surpluses of about USD 30 billion with the United States.
In 2021, the goods and services trade surplus reached USD 45 billion, a material increase from USD 34 billion in the four quarters through December 2020. India's bilateral goods trade surplus reached USD 33 billion (up 37 per cent), while the bilateral services surplus grew to USD 12 billion (up 29 per cent) in 2021.
The expansion has been driven primarily by elevated US demand, particularly for goods, as the US economy recovered strongly in 2021, the Treasury said.
