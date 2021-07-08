'Respect Role of Human Rights Activists': US State Dept Office on Swamy's Death

Stan Swamy passed away on 5 July after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The US State Department's Office of International Religious Freedom on Thursday, 8 July, expressed their sadness over the death of activist Father Stan Swamy.
"We call on government to respect the vital role of human rights activists in healthy democracies," the tweet read.
On Tuesday, a State Department spokesperson had said that the US regularly took up the issue of Swamy's detention with the Indian government as part of their consultations on human rights and other bilateral issues, reported IANS.
"We are saddened to learn of the death of Father Stan Swamy, a tireless advocate for the human rights of disadvantaged communities," the spokesperson said.
Swamy's detention by the NIA was mentioned in the State Department's 2020 International Freedom Report released in May.
Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, died of cardiac arrest on Monday, a day before his bail hearing. As his health deteriorated, 84-year-old Swamy had reportedly been placed on ventilator support at Mumbai’s Holy Family Hospital a day prior.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNCHR) had acknowledged Swamy's passing in a press note on Tuesday, and said that they are "saddened and disturbed" by it.
Mary Lawlor, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, and Eamon Gilmore, EU Special Representative for Human Rights and EU Special Envoy for the Peace Process in Colombia also tweeted about Swamy's passing.
The Indian government has however defended its treatment of Swamy and dismissed international criticism.
Authorities in India act against violations of law and not against legitimate exercise of rights, the MEA said in a statement, adding that all actions are strictly in accordance with the law.
"India's democratic and constitutional polity is complemented by an independent judiciary, a range of national, and state level Human Rights Commissions that monitor violations, a free media, and a vibrant and vocal civil society," the statement read.
(With inputs from IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined