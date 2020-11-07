US Poll Outcome Will Not Hinder India-US Ties, Says MEA

The world has closely watched as ballots continue to be counted in the US to determine who will preside over the Oval Office next - Trump or Biden. On Friday, four days after counting began, India suggested that the bilateral ties will not be impacted by the poll outcome. “We are also awaiting the election results,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during an online media briefing while replying to questions on impact of US presidential outcome on the Indo-US ties.

He asserted that “the comprehensive strategic (Indo-US) partnership has very strong bipartisan support in the US and successive presidents and administrations have raised the level of the relationship even higher.”

“Indo-US relations rest on strong foundations. Our relations encompass cooperation in every possible sphere, extending from strategic to defence, from investment to trade to people-to-people ties". Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson