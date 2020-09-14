UP’s New Special Force Can Search, Arrest Anyone Without Warrant

An officer can detain a person and search property if they have reason to believe that a crime has been committed. The Quint The expenses incurred in the first phase of setting up the force will be around Rs 1,747 crore. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) India An officer can detain a person and search property if they have reason to believe that a crime has been committed.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday, 14 September issued a notification to set up a Special Security Force, which will be empowered to conduct searches and arrest people without any warrants. According to the notification, an officer can detain a person and search his property if they have a reason to believe that a crime has been committed. PTI reported that the UP government also said that courts will not take note of the actions of officers and other employees of the force without its permission.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said expenses incurred in the first phase of setting up the force will be around Rs 1,747 crore.

"The state government has given orders for the constitution of a special security force. A roadmap in this regard has been sought from the UP DGP. This is a dream project of the UP chief minister. The basis of this force is an order of the High Court, which had ordered that there should be a specialised force for civil courts. In all, there will be 9,919 personnel in the force," he added.

The force is being constituted on the basis of orders of the Allahabad High Court, which had expressed its displeasure over the security at civil courts last December.

On 18 December 2019, the Allahabad High Court had pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government over a shootout at a Bijnor courtroom. Three assailants had on 17 December 2019, opened fire in the court of the Bijnor chief judicial magistrate, killing a murder accused and injuring three others - two policemen and a court employee.