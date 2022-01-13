UP Polls: BJP Central Election Committee Meet Underway to Finalise Candidates

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Jitendra Lal)
The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to finalise candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday, 13 January, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing the meeting virtually.
The meeting, which is underway in a hybrid form at party's Delhi headquarters, includes party chief JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari among several others who had tested positive of COVID-19.
The agenda of Thursday's meeting is to finalise the candidates for the first two phases of UP Assembly election.
"In the last two days, in the marathon meetings lasting over 10 hours, names have been shortlisted for most of the seats. Once the CEC finalises the names, the BJP will announce the candidates," a source told IANS.
As per a report by NDTV, one of the most significant decisions to be made today includes the candidature of Yogi Adityanath, who has never contested assembly polls before.
(With inputs from IANS and NDTV.)