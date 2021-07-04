'Prima Facie Violation of Directives': HC on Demolition of UP Mosque

The court issued a show cause notice to SHO of Ram Sanehi Ghat and asked why contempt proceedings should not be initiated.
While issuing a show cause notice to UP Police's Station House Officer (SHO) at Ram Sanehi Ghat, the Allahabad High Court has said that prima facie it appears that the demolition of the mosque was in violation of the court's directions – that stated that any order of eviction or demolition shall stay in abeyance till 31 May, considering the COVID pandemic.
According to the order, accessed by The Quint, the SHO has to file a response and show cause as to why proceedings of contempt of court should not be initiated against him.
The two petitioners in the ongoing case are the co-mutwalli of the Teele Wali mosque in Lucknow and a local worshipper of the Ghareeb Nawaz Mosque.
In an order dated 30 June, Justice Ravi Nath Tihari had analysed the arguments made by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal in favour of the two petitioners.
Sibal argued that despite these directions, the mosque was demolished 'wilfully and deliberately', in compliance with orders of the SDM dated 3 April and the SHO of Ram Sanehi Ghat, in grave violation of the directions of the Allahabad HC from 24 April.
Of a list of six directions issued by the HC on 24 April, the ones cited in the case are point four and five. They are:
4) That any orders of eviction, dispossession or demolition, already passed by the High Court, District Court or Civil Court, if not executed till the date of passing of this order shall remain in abeyance for the period till 31.05.2021.
5) That the State Government, Municipal Authorities, other Local Bodies and agencies and instrumentalities of the State Government shall be slow in taking action of demolition and eviction of persons till 31.05.2021.
Sibal argued that the SDM's office acted like a court when it exercised its powers under section 133 of the CrPC, leading to the petitioners being aggrieved and moving the court.
The order explains that while there can't be a case for contempt of court against the SDM, who issued the directions for demolition, there seems to be a prima facie case against the SHO, who gave effect to the orders of the SDM.
This is because, while the SDM issued orders for the demolition on 3 April, the directions issued by the Allahabad High Court were only issued on 24 April. Meaning, when the orders were issued, it was not in violation. The order therefore states that there is 'no case for issuance of notice against' the SDM.
However, when the orders were executed by the SHO on 17 May, the directives of the HC had been issued.
The court then issued a show cause notice to the SHO and asked why contempt of court proceedings not be issued against him.
