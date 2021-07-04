'Prima Facie Violation of Directives': HC on Demolition of UP Mosque

While issuing a show cause notice to UP Police's Station House Officer (SHO) at Ram Sanehi Ghat, the Allahabad High Court has said that prima facie it appears that the demolition of the mosque was in violation of the court's directions – that stated that any order of eviction or demolition shall stay in abeyance till 31 May, considering the COVID pandemic.

According to the order, accessed by The Quint, the SHO has to file a response and show cause as to why proceedings of contempt of court should not be initiated against him.

The two petitioners in the ongoing case are the co-mutwalli of the Teele Wali mosque in Lucknow and a local worshipper of the Ghareeb Nawaz Mosque.