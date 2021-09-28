UP: IAS Officer Accused of Preaching 'Religious Conversion', SIT To Probe

A senior IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh (UP), Mohammad Iftikharuddin, was accused of spreading 'anti-Hindu propaganda' after videos of him allegedly preaching about 'religious conversion' at his official residence in Kanpur, were shared online.

The UP government consequently ordered an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by state police, to look into the matter, and asked it to submit a report within seven days.

Iftikharuddin is presently posted as the state's Road Transport Corporation chief in Lucknow.

The video was reposted by verified user account of Neeraj Jain, who is the deputy mayor of the municipal corporation in Rajasthan's Ajmer and reportedly a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker.

Speaking on the matter, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya said that the matter will be taken seriously. He stated, "This is a serious matter. We will go to the bottom of it and get the matter investigated seriously. If anything related to the IAS officer comes to the fore, then we will definitely take action."