UP: IAS Officer Accused of Preaching 'Religious Conversion', SIT To Probe

A senior IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Iftikharuddin, was accused of spreading anti-Hindu propaganda after videos of him allegedly preaching about 'religious conversion' at his official residence in Kanpur were shared online.
(Photo: Quint Hindi)
A senior IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh (UP), Mohammad Iftikharuddin, was accused of spreading 'anti-Hindu propaganda' after videos of him allegedly preaching about 'religious conversion' at his official residence in Kanpur, were shared online.
The UP government consequently ordered an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by state police, to look into the matter, and asked it to submit a report within seven days.
Iftikharuddin is presently posted as the state's Road Transport Corporation chief in Lucknow.
The video was reposted by verified user account of Neeraj Jain, who is the deputy mayor of the municipal corporation in Rajasthan's Ajmer and reportedly a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker.
Speaking on the matter, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya said that the matter will be taken seriously. He stated, "This is a serious matter. We will go to the bottom of it and get the matter investigated seriously. If anything related to the IAS officer comes to the fore, then we will definitely take action."
The 106-second visual reportedly shows Iftikharuddin seated on a chair, while 10-15 other people sit on the ground in a room. The IAS officer can be reportedly seen quoting the Quran and speaking about the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.
Further, Iftekharuddin is reportedly heard translating a Quranic verse into Hindi and saying, "O Muhammad, declare, tell the people of the whole world that I am the prophet of Allah. For all of you I am Allah. I am the Messenger of Allah. Muhammad Sahab is the last prophet (Prophet) of Allah. After him no Rasool (Prophet) will come. So who will talk about Dawat (Spreading Islam)? We have to follow the way of Muhammad. Carry out their mission... Those who are sitting here should do these things, otherwise Allah will surely catch them."
Mohammad Iftikharuddin was the divisional commissioner of Kanpur from 17 February 2014 to 22 April 2017. As per reports, the videos related to him that are going viral, are from the time when he was the divisional commissioner of Kanpur.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
Published: undefined