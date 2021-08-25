UP Govt Has Withdrawn 77 Muzaffarnagar Riots Cases Without Any Reason, SC Told

UP Government Has Withdrawn 77 Muzaffarnagar Riots Cases Without Any Reason, SC Told. Image used for representational purposes.
The Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday, 24 August, that the Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn 77 cases in connection with 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots under section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), without giving any reasons.
Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, appointed amicus curiae in a 2016 petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking direction to fast-tracking of criminal trials against sitting and former Members of Parliament/Members of Legislative Assembly, has filed a report in the top court. He has been assisted by advocate Sneha Kalita in the matter.
A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana is scheduled to take up the petition.
The report said the state government has informed the amicus that 510 cases relating to Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 were registered in five districts of Meerut zone against 6,869 accused.
Out of these, in 175 cases, the charge sheet was filed, in 165 cases final reports were submitted, and 170 cases were expunged.
The report added that Karnataka government passed on order on 31 August 2020 granting permission for withdrawal of 62 cases. The order merely states that the government has granted permission for withdrawal without assigning any reason for the same, it said.
The amicus suggested directions that may be laid down in view of the repeated misuse of power by the state in withdrawing prosecution for political and extraneous considerations.
It further added that such an order can be passed for reasons to be recorded for each individual case by the home secretary of the state concerned.
