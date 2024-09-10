Amroha: Principal Suspends 7-Year-Old Muslim Boy Over 'Non-Veg', Mother Protests

"While all the other students were dismissed for the day, my son did not return. When he finally arrived, I asked him what happened, he started crying and said that the teacher had confined him to one room for the whole day. He was not permitted to attend classes, was punished and also filmed," said Sabra, mother of a seven-year-old boy who is now viral for allegedly being 'expelled' from his school in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha for getting non-vegetarian biryani in his tiffin.

On 3 September, a video of Sabra having an altercation with Avnish Sharma, the principal of her son's school, went viral on social media.

In the clip, Sharma can be heard making several allegations against the seven-year-old student in question.

"Your son claims that he will convert everyone into a Muslim by feeding them non-veg food."

In the same video, Sabra can be heard saying: "For the past three months, my son has been complaining that other students keep saying 'Hindu-Muslim', 'Hindu-Muslim'."

Amid a slew of claims, counter-claims, and narratives, The Quint spoke to both Sabra and school principal Sharma seen in the viral video, and also accessed another video recorded of the principal along with the student in question being reprimanded by him in the classroom. Here's what we know: