UP BJP Ally Sanjay Nishad Upset Over No Union Ministry Seat for Son

Hours before the Union cabinet expansion took place in the capital on Wednesday, 7 July, Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad demanded a berth for his son Praveen Nishad, who is a BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar.

In a video message, Sanjay said that the Nishad community wields influence in over 160 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

"If Anupriya Patel can be inducted into the Union ministry, Praveen also deserves a place. In 2019, BJP got Nishad votes on 40 seats," he said.

He added that he had already spoken to BJP president JP Nadda and it was now up to the BJP to take a decision.