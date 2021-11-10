'Unpaid for Five Months': Teachers in Meghalaya Demand Resignation of Edu Min

The Meghalaya Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Schools Association, a conglomeration of SSA teachers from all 11 districts of the state, has once again been compelled to take to the streets to demand for their pending salaries of nearly six months.

For the third time, the SSA teachers have been left in a situation where they haven’t been able to make ends meet. Salaries for the month of June, July, August, September, October, along with the current month has not been paid.

Tired and frustrated over the negligence of the state government, more than a thousand teachers from all the eleven districts of the state gathered on Tuesday, 9 November, and a march was carried out from Lum Jingthangbriew Jaiaw. The march ended at Students field, Jaiaw.