University of Illinois to Open Liaison Offices in New Delhi, Bangalore

More than 2000 Indian students study at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (in the picture), Chicago and Springfield campuses.

The University of Illinois on 22 July has confirmed a positive vote from its trustees to establish a U of I System liaison office in New Delhi and a branch office in Bangalore.

India is home to many students at the university, boasting of a student community larger than most other groups of international students in Illinois, "with 2,848 students between the universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield last fall", mentioned the press release. The release further added that more 2,200 alumni call India home.