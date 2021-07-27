University of Illinois to Open Liaison Offices in New Delhi, Bangalore

More than 2000 Indian students study at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (in the picture), Chicago and Springfield campuses.
The University of Illinois on 22 July has confirmed a positive vote from its trustees to establish a U of I System liaison office in New Delhi and a branch office in Bangalore.
The university has chosen one of its Indian American alumnus to serve as the board's representative in India. Vivek Damle will be in charge of helping the university's growth among Indian students.
An office in India will help recruit students and build relationships with academic and corporate partners, the press release mentioned.
