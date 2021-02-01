Universities to Seek Govt Nod for Online International Events: MEA

According to the memorandum, the relevant authority is to also ensure while giving permission that the subject matter for online events is not related to Security of State, Border, North East States, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh or other issues which are “clearly/purely” related to India’s internal matters.

Further, universities have been asked to avoid using apps having servers that are controlled by countries or agencies that are “hostile to India”, which according to media reports, may be a reference to Zoom.

The memorandum says:

“Due care should be taken to ensure that India’s map, flag, emblem, etc., are correctly and rightly displayed.”

According to the memorandum, Union or state ministers, constitutional functionaries and government officials, scientists, doctors, etc., will require MEA clearance if they want to participate in international conferences and seminars.