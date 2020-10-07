Cabinet Approves Natural Gas Marketing & Kolkata Metro Project

The Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 7 October approved reforms in natural gas marketing. The cabinet approved a standardised bidding process for gas prices.
Briefing the media after the meeting, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) will suggest an e-bidding platform for users, reported IANS.
The guidelines for E-bidding will be made.
He noted that producers will have a choice to opt for a platform and a transparent and open bidding process to be conducted for price discovery.
The Cabinet meeting comes after farm bills and labour code reform bills were passed by the parliament during the monsoon session.
Talking about precautions in the pandemic, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said: “Till the time vaccine isn’t available, people should wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands.”
Union Minister Javadekar further stated that from Thursday, 8 October the government will launch a mass movement to make people aware of the precautions that should be taken to keep themselves safe from the infection.
“We will launch a massive social media campaign,” said Prakash Javadekar.
Talking about cybersecurity, Javadekar said that the cabinet has also approved a signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Japan aimed at increasing cybersecurity.
Another Memorandum of Understanding with Canada on barcoding of faunal genomes has been approved, said Union Minister Javadekar.
The Cabinet also cleared a long-pending Metro project in Kolkata. The Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor was approved in 2008 and was supposed to start but the state government couldn’t support it in land acquisition and the project was stuck, said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.
The East-West Metro Corridor Project is estimated at a cost of Rs. 8574.98 crore. The 16.6km corridor will be completed by December 2021.
(With inputs from Hindu and IANS)
Published: undefined