Union Cabinet Clears PM-WANI Scheme to Set Up Public WiFi Networks

The Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of public WiFi networks across the nation on Wednesday, 9 December. The Cabinet meeting, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to strengthen public WiFi service through the PM-WANI scheme where ‘Public Data Office Aggregators’ (PDOAs) will provide public WiFi service through Public Data Offices (PDOs) spread across the country, reported The Indian Express.
“The Public WiFi Access Network Interface will be known as PM-WANI”, said the Union minister, saying that this would unleash a massive WiFi revolution, according to The Indian Express.
“The Cabinet approves setting up 1 crore data centres. The Union Cabinet has also approved the provision of submarine optical fibre cable connectivity between the mainland (Kochi) and Lakshadweep Islands,” said Prasad, reported PTI.
The Cabinet also approved a Rs 22,810 crore outlay on Wednesday for a new employment scheme that aims at creating jobs by encouraging businesses to do fresh hiring.
The scheme would benefit around 58.5 lakh employees. “Union Cabinet has approved Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana at an expenditure of Rs 1,584 crores for the current financial year and Rs.22,810 crores for the entire Scheme period ie 2020-2023,” reported ANI.
(With inputs from The Indian Express, ANI and PTI)
Published: undefined