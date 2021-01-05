Union Budget to Be Presented on 1 Feb, Parl Session From 29 Jan
The Parliamentary Budget session will be held from 29 January to 15 February and then from 8 March to 8 April.
The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that part 1 of the Parliamentary Budget session be held from 29 January to 15 February. | (Photo: The Quint)
The Union Budget will be presented on 1 February, PTI reported on Tuesday, 5 January.
According to the report, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that part 1 of the Parliamentary Budget session be held from 29 January to 15 February, while part 2 of the session be held from 8 March to 8 April.
President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on 29 January, the report said.
The Centre had cancelled the Winter Session of Parliament due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.