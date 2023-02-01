Defence vs Education vs Health: Which Sectors Got Biggest Budget Allocations?

Union Budget 2023-24 allocations: Among the key government departments, the defence sector received an allocation of Rs 4,32,720 crore, while education got Rs 1,12,899 crore, and Railways got Rs 2,40,000 crore.

Here is the list of key allocations made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2023-24.

