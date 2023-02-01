Defence vs Education vs Health: Which Sectors Got Biggest Budget Allocations?

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Here is the list of key allocations made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2023-24.
naman shah & The Quint Lab
India
Published:

Among the key government departments, defence received an allocation of Rs 4,32,720 crore, while education got Rs 1,12,899 crore, and railways got Rs 2,40,000 crore.

(Photo: The Quint)

Union Budget 2023-24 allocations: Among the key government departments, the defence sector received an allocation of Rs 4,32,720 crore, while education got Rs 1,12,899 crore, and Railways got Rs 2,40,000 crore.

Here is the list of key allocations made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2023-24.

(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)

Here are the key budget estimates of 2023-24:

  • Pension- Rs 234359 crore

  • Defence- Rs 432720 crore

  • Agriculture and Allied Activities- Rs 144214 crore

  • Education- Rs 112899 crore

  • Energy- Rs 94915 crore

  • External Affairs- Rs 18050 crore

  • Health- Rs 88956 crore

  • IT and Telecom- Rs 93478 crore

  • Rural Development- Rs 238204 crore

  • Scientific Departments- Rs 32225 crore

  • Social Welfare- Rs 55080 crore

  • GST Compensation Fund- Rs 145000 crore

  • Transport- Rs 517034 crore

  • Urban Development- Rs 76432 crore

The FM has also allocated Rs 5,300 crore as an assistance to drought-prone Karnataka, announced the launch of a sub-scheme under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with an outlay of Rs 6,000 crore, and PM Awas Yojana will receive Rs 79,000 crore.

How do the allocations for key sectors compare to the outlays that were announced in last year's budget?

Find all the details in the interactive above, and click here for our entire coverage of Budget 2023.

