Budget: Mobiles, Pulses & Gold – What’s Costlier, What’s Cheaper

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 on Monday, 1 February. Calling it the first budget of the decade, Sitharaman laid down schemes and polices for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’
While provisions were made for various ministries and departments, here’s how the announcements made under the Union Budget will affect your expenditure.
(With inputs from DNA)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 01 Feb 2021,02:37 PM IST