Budget: Mobiles, Pulses & Gold – What’s Costlier, What’s Cheaper

Here's how the announcements made under the Union Budget will affect your expenditure.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 on Monday, 1 February.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 on Monday, 1 February. Calling it the first budget of the decade, Sitharaman laid down schemes and polices for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’

While provisions were made for various ministries and departments, here’s how the announcements made under the Union Budget will affect your expenditure.

What Gets Costlier?

  • Electronic items
  • Mobile phones
  • Charger
  • Leather shoe
  • Pulses
  • Urea
  • Auto parts
  • Cotton
  • Solar inverters
  • Auto part

What’s Cheaper?

  • Gold
  • Silver
  • Iron
  • Cars
  • Steel
  • Nylon clothes
  • Copper items
  • Shoes
  • Insurance
  • Electicity
  • Steel utensils
  • Dry cleaning
  • Agricultural equipment

(With inputs from DNA)

Published: 01 Feb 2021,02:37 PM IST
