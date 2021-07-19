'Under House Arrest' Claims Revanth Reddy, Police Says Otherwise

MP A Revanth Reddy.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy on allegedly placed under house arrest by the Telangana police to prevent him from visiting the government lands at Kokapet which were auctioned last week.
Police personnel were deployed at Revanth Reddy's house in Banjara Hills early morning on Monday to stop him from leaving for Kokapet area.
The opposition party alleged that its several other leaders were either placed under house arrest or were arrested while heading for Kokapet.
Alleging corruption in auction of Kokapet lands, Revanth Reddy had called for protest at Kokapet.
Reddy also alleged that he was prevented from attending Parliament session on Monday by placing him under house arrest.
"Despite the fact that I have to attend the Parliament Session which was scheduled from today and after repeated requests to the officials concerned, the Telangana State Police at the instance of the chief minister, chief secretary, DGP have obstructed my discharge of duties as Parliamentarian to attend the Parliament and voice out the people's concerns," the MP wrote.
Reddy has alleged a massive scam to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in the Kokapet land auction. He demanded that the state government re-auction these lands under the 'Swiss Challenge' to ensure that the state could generate good revenue through a more transparent method.
