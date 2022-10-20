'India Must Protect Minority Rights': UN Secretary-General António Guterres

Emphasising the need for India to promote inclusivity and protect human rights, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, 19 October, that the country must condemn hate speech "unequivocally."

"India's voice on the global stage can only gain authority and credibility from a strong commitment to inclusivity and respect for human rights also at home," Guterres said, while addressing a gathering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay.

Guterres, who is on a two-day visit to India, said: