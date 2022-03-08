Russia Announces Humanitarian Corridor From Sumy to Poltava and Belgorod

Students stranded in Sumy, Ukraine.
(Photo: Himmat Shaligram/The Quint)
The Russian Embassy in India on Tuesday, 8 March, declared a ceasefire, saying that it was ready to set up humanitarian corridors in order to conduct humanitarian operations from 12:30 pm, provided that the Ukrainian side agreed.
This comes a day after a safe corridor for Indian students stranded in Sumy did not materialise, as Ukraine on Monday rejected Russia's proposal for a humanitarian corridor, for the routes supposedly led to Russia and Belarus.
With this rejection, Russia continued its attack in violation of the ceasefire.
The other routes are from:
From Kyiv and adjacent settlements to the Russian Federation through the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Gomel city with delivery by air to the Russian Federation.
From Chernigov through Belarus to Gomel with delivery by air transport to the Russian Federation, in the southern direction.
From Kharkiv to the territory of the Russian Federation to Belgorod – then by air, rail, and road transport to selected destinations or temporary accommodation, to Lviv, Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk.
From Mariupol by two routes to the territory of the Russian Federation to Rostov-on-Don through Novoazovsk and Taganrog cities, then to Zaporozhye.
Further, the Russian embassy has asked that there should be continuous communication between the Russian and Ukrainian sides for the mutual exchange of information on the preparation and implementation of the evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens.
It is to be seen whether Ukraine will accept the humanitarian routes proposed by Russia, or even allow refugees to evacuate to Russia.
The mayor of Sumy, Alexander Lysenko, with the commander of the national battalion, had earlier announced that there "will be no green corridors, not a single civilian will go to Russia, and those who try to do this will be shot."
Meanwhile, Indian students on Monday were asked by authorities to rush back to their bunkers as shelling resumed. The buses for their evacuation had to leave without them.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)